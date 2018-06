CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police detained three people after a chase ended in a crash.

According to NBC Charlotte's crew on scene, the chase ended in a crash near East Sugar Creek Road and The Plaza.

No one was seriously hurt in the crash, according to NBC Charlotte's crew on scene. CMPD did not specify what started the chase.

Officials have not released the identities of the three people in custody.

