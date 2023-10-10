Former Charlotte 49ers, Statesville HS football player dies

Atlanta Police records appear to show Chavion Smith died during an altercation.

Example video title will go here for this video

STATESVILLE, N.C. — A Charlotte area athlete has died, according to an obituary shared online.

Chavion Smith, 20, graduated from Statesville High School in 2021, where he played as a running back on the school's football team. During the three seasons he played, Smith averaged 9 yards rushing per carry and scored 29 touchdowns in just 22 games, according to MaxPreps.

After graduating, Smith attended UNC Charlotte, where he played football during his freshman season with the Charlotte 49ers. Smith had six carries for 13 yards with the 49ers in 2021.

Atlanta Police records appear to show that Smith died during an altercation in Atlanta. Police records show someone with the same name and age was killed in a stabbing in Atlanta after trying to stop someone who stole something from a car.

Police said 20-year-old Chavion Smith was trying to stop someone who allegedly broke into a cart to steal something on Flat Shoals Avenue. Smith was found with multiple cuts on his body and was pronounced dead at the hospital. Police have not publicly identified any suspects or announced any arrests in the case.

An obituary for Smith says that funeral services have not been held at this time.



Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Pandora || Google Podcasts || iHeart