Jay Bernard and his daughters make a delicious appetizer to enjoy while waiting for that Thanksgiving turkey.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Cheesy Potato Croquettes



Ingredients

4 eggs

1/2 stick butter

1/4 cup fresh parsley, chopped

1 t salt

1/2 t pepper

2 lbs potatoes, peeled, boiled & mashed

1/2 cup Romano cheese

1 cup Italian bread crumbs

2 cups extra virgin olive oil

Direction

Mix mashed potatoes, 2 eggs, butter, cheese, parsley, salt & pepper in a bowl.

Refrigerate for an hour or more.

Beat remaining two eggs in another bowl. Spread breadcrumbs onto a plate.

Form potatoes into balls, about the size of half dollars. Roll potato balls into eggs, then roll onto bread crumbs. Set aside.