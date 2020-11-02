CHERRYVILLE, N.C. — Hundreds of people are mourning the death of a popular Cherryville resident who died during last week's intense storms.

Troopers said Terry Fisher, 73, died Thursday morning after he hydroplaned and crashed his car into a creek near the county line.

His wife, Janet Fisher, said she initially wasn't planning to speak at her late husband's memorial service Sunday until she saw the large crowds.

"It was standing room only at the church," Fisher said. "I just felt compelled to say how grateful we were."

Fisher served as the town's first ABC manager, an usher at First Presbyterian Church in Cherryville, and a distinguished board member on the Cherryville Chamber of Commerce.

He also was an original member of the Cherryville Little Theatre, where he served on its board.

Despite all these accomplishments, his greatest pride was his family.

His youngest daughter is graduating in June with her Bachelor's of Science in Nursing.

"She just hated her daddy wasn't going to be there," Fisher said. "He was very proud."

She continues to be appreciative of the community's support after her husband spent years serving the community.

"I think that's something that we all hope that people will remember us," Fisher said. "He will be remembered."

