How the Cherubs Cafe in Belmont provides great food and opportunities

Holy Angels runs the restaurant, which is staffed by adults with special needs.

BELMONT, N.C. — One of the oldest restaurants in downtown Belmont doesn't just serve up great food. It also gives adults with special needs jobs along with a way to connect with the community.

The Cherubs Cafe is operated by Holy Angels, which is dedicated to meeting the needs of differently-abled adults in the region. Since 1996, the cafe has served up breakfast and lunch, all for the cause. To boot, a dozen flavors of Tony's Ice Cream are also on the menu.

The adults who work at Cherubs either come from group homes or live with their families. They are all referred to as crew members and are part of Holy Angels' mission of enhancing the lives of differently-abled citizens. From serving tables to peeling potatoes, everyone who works at Cherubs is part of the daily operations.

When WCNC Charlotte visited the cafe, a group from the Gaston County Art Guild was on lunch break to enjoy a meal there. Members told forecaster Larry Sprinkle they loved the atmosphere and the food.

Cherubs Cafe is open from 7:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The offer dine-in and takeout options, outdoor seating on a nice day, and even catering.

