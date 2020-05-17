One dead after car crashes into tree in Chester County

SC Highway Patrol says the driver of the car was transported for injuries, while the passenger of the car was pronounced deceased at the scene.

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — One person has died after a car accident in Chester County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

It happened Saturday, around 12:40 p.m. on Armory Road near Hopps Road, SCHP officials say. Only one vehicle was involved.

The driver of a 2002 Honda Sedan was heading north on Armory Road when troopers say the driver traveled off the right side of the road, lost control and traveled off the left side of the roadway, then overturned and struck a tree.

The driver in the car was not seatbelted, was entrapped, and had to be extracted before being transported for medical treatment by EMS.

The passenger in the car, whose name has not been released, has died. SCHP says the passenger was not seatbelted and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

At this time, no further information has been released.