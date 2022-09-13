Search underway for missing 79-year-old woman in Chester County

The Chester County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information on her location to call 911.

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Chester County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 79-year-old woman in the Fort Lawn area of Chester County and asking for the public's help.

Judy Pate was last known to be wearing khaki pants and a white shirt with blue flowers, as pictured below. She went missing from the Helms-Gordon Residential Care in Fort Lawn and was last seen walking toward the right side of the building.

No further information was provided. The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information on her location to call 911.

