Chester County sheriff's captain temporarily leading Chester city police after chief fired

CHESTER, South Carolina — The city of Chester has terminated its police chief, with a member of the Chester County Sheriff's Office stepping in to head the department in the interim.

The city government announced the termination of Curtis Singleton as chief of the Chester Police Department in a Facebook post on Wednesday. The post said this prompted a meeting with city administrator Malik Whitaker, mayor Carlos Williams, Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey, and county administrator Brian Hester to ensure law enforcement services would continue for the city.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Sheriff's Captain Al Crawford now serves as the operational commander for law enforcement in Chester. This is a temporary role in addition to Crawford's current duties with the sheriff's office, and he remains under authority and an employee of the office.

Current officers and employees with the police department will continue serving as city employees, while under the operational direction of Capt. Crawford. The city said this was not an effort to permanently supplant or replace the city police department, and expected to receive further help from South Carolina state law enforcement partners.