Chesterfield County deputy, suspect injured after vehicle chase

The Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office said the pursuit happened after a man reportedly pointed a rifle at people, then fled.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — A deputy with the Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office is being treated for injuries after a call for an armed suspect led to a vehicle pursuit.

CCSO said Sunday, deputies with the sheriff's office responded to Bailey Saw Mill Road in Chesterfield County to reports of a man with a gun. A second person told CCSO that the same man pointed a rifle at them.

The suspect in question has been identified as Willian Lee Olliver from Bailey Saw Mill Road. He was driving a green Jeep Cherokee when deputies tried stopping him. He fled, leading to a vehicle pursuit.

CCSO said during the chase, Olliver pointed the rifle at DFC Larry Brown and CCSO Deputy Blake Elvis. The chase moved through the town of Chesterfield, ultimately resulting in a collision between Deputy Elvis and a Chesterfield officer.

Olliver was also injured, after going into oncoming traffic, overcorrecting and crashing his vehicle.

Elvis and Olliver were both flown to Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte due to their injuries.

Oliver is charged with several counts of pointing and presenting a firearm, numerous driving offenses, possession of a weapon by a convinced felon, and attempted murder according to CCSO.

"Sheriff James Dixon asks that everyone pray for Deputy Elvis and all others involved," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post. "He would also like to thank the Department of Natural Resource, the town of Cheraw, and the town of Chesterfield for their assistance."