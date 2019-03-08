A Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office deputy was seriously injured during a pursuit Friday, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputy Lauren Brock was involved in a car chase in the Ruby area when the deputy was involved in a crash, officials said. Only the deputy's vehicle was involved in the crash.

Deputy Brock has suffered a broken femur and a broken knee, and had surgery Saturday morning for her injuries. Officials say she's expected to make a full recovery.

The deputy was conscious at the scene and airlifted to a hospital in Columbia for treatment.

No further information was immediately available.