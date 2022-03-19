Concert benefits advocacy groups fighting child abuse in Lincoln County

"People don't realize that in North Carolina everyone is a mandated reporter,” said Sherry Reinhardt. “So in simple terms if you see something say something.”

MAIDEN, N.C. — Editor's Note: This story discusses child abuse, but does not discuss violent acts.

The Lincoln County community came together Saturday evening for a fundraising concert to raise money to prevent child abuse and for treatment for victims of abuse or neglect.

Chasing Phoenix, Blue Monday and local bands rocked the stage at the Red Wolf Farm. There were also games for kids, food trucks, and farm animals and it was all for a good cause.

“It’s up to our librarians, our teachers, or policemen our nurses, our grocery store workers, anyone in our community who has eyes on children,” said Sherry Reinhardt, the executive director of the coalition.

Local pharmacist and mother Kelly Austin said it is important for the community to support events like these.

“The funds are not always there provided by the government, and events like these really help bring everybody together and raise money for the child advocacy," she said.

Reinhardt tells WCNC Charlotte that during the throes of the pandemic, when things shut down, children were much more secluded. At that time, 147 cases of child abuse were reported in the county, but that number jumped back up in 2021.

“Life began to move back to normal. People started seeing the kids at school and supermarkets and everywhere, and those cases went up to 287 cases of child abuse or neglect reported to the coalition," said Reinhardt.

The center works closely with local police in the investigation process.

“They have a great facility, they have video equipment, they have the stuffed animals and they have the training, and it is a huge asset to have them when working cases,” said Lincoln County Sherriff Bill Beam.

The money will go to support the organization’s services like forensic interviews, medical exams, counseling resources, and court proceedings, to name a few.

“Many people don’t realize that in North Carolina everyone is a mandated reporter,” said Reinhardt. “So in simple terms if you see something, say something.”

The money raised will also support the Fraternal Order of Police.

If you or a loved one is facing domestic violence, help is readily available. You can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233 or text START to 88788. Resources for help are available in both North Carolina and South Carolina.

Contact Jesse Pierre at jpierrepet@wcnc.com or follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.