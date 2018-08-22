GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFMY) — Confer Plastics is recalling more than 100,000 Curve In-Pool Step Systems due to child drowning and entrapment hazards.

The company said children can become entrapped in the side openings of the step systems posing a drowning risk.

The recall involves three models of the in-pool step systems with curved steps for in-ground and aboveground pools. The steps and handrails are made of gray and beige plastic with a manufacturing/date code located on the side walls of each step.

The company has received two reports of children’s arms becoming entrapped in the side panel openings. There have only been reports of minor abrasions and no drownings at this time.

RECALL INFO

Model

Product Description

Manufacturing/Date Code Range

#CCX-AG

Confer Curve base (staircase) 4-step for aboveground pool

All 2013-2018

#CCX-IG

Confer Curve base (staircase) 3-step for in-ground pool

All 2013-2018

#CCX-ADD

Curve add-on unit for either in-ground or aboveground stairs

All 2013-2018

Immediately stop using if you have the Pool Step System and contact the company for a free repair kit. The repair kit will also include additional panels to prevent entrapment and installation instructions.

You can also call the company at 800-635-3213 from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Monday – Friday. You can also find out more at conferplastics

