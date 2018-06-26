CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A child was hit by a vehicle in east Charlotte Tuesday evening, according to a daycare center official.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to a call from Farm Pond KinderCare in the 5700 block of Farm Pond Lane. According to a daycare center official, the child was hit near the daycare center.

Medic said the child was transported to CMC Main with minor injuries.

Officials did not specify what caused the accident. Farm Pond Lane is shut down in both directions, according to CMPD.

