Juvenile injured in Hickory shooting

The Hickory Police Department is investigating a shooting.

HICKORY, N.C. — A shooting that left a juvenile injured is under investigation on Thursday.

The shooting happened on 1st Street SE near US Highway 70, according to the Hickory Police Department.

Police only could confirm that a male juvenile was transported to a local hospital for gunshot wound injuries. They did not say the boy's age.

No further details have been released about this incident. More information will be provided when it is available.

