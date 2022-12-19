Child missing since May found during search for abducted Rock Hill child

Two missing children were located in Orange County, NC on Monday. One of them had been missing since May.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Authorities found two children that were reported missing after a person took one of the children from a school in Rock Hill on Monday.

Rock Hill police were called to an elementary school around 10 a.m. on Monday after they learned a Jovan Bradshaw took a minor child from the school in violation of a custody agreement.

Bradshaw drove the child across the state line into North Carolina, according to a release. Authorities believed Bradshaw was headed for Virginia.

Around 1 p.m., North Carolina Highway Patrol located Bradshaw's vehicle and conducted a traffic stop on I-85 near Hillsborough, NC in Orange County.

The child was located safely along with another child who had been reported missing since May 2022. Both children were placed in the care of Orange County Child Protective Services to be reunited with family members.

Bradshaw is facing a custodial interference charge, according to Rock Hill police. Bond charges are not available at this time.

Identities of the found children have not been released.

