9-year-old boy dies after being hit by car near Pineville hotel, police say

Officers say the driver stayed on scene and cooperated with them.

PINEVILLE, N.C. — A boy has died after being hit by a car in Pineville on Saturday, according to police.

The Pineville Police Department tweeted initial details about the investigation just after 5 p.m. on Oct. 9. The department said the 9-year-old child was out at the Suburban Extended Stay Hotel along Feldfarm Lane, off of Park Road.

The department later confirmed to WCNC Charlotte the child was a boy and was riding his bicycle around 4 p.m. in the hotel's parking lot. Pineville police say residents tried life-saving measures along with Medic, officer, and firefighters before he was taken to a nearby hospital. The boy sadly died in the emergency department.