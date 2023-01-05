Charlotte dad concerned after child removed from school bus, left at bus stop due to capacity

“Policy needs to be changed," McLean said. “You don’t know what could happen.”

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you ask Charlotte dad Zacchary McLean, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools failed a pretty important test on Thursday.

“You didn’t do your job," McLean said.

He said the subject of this test was trust and safety. Thursday, McLean dropped his 8-year-old son Carter off at the bus stop to go to school.

“I saw him get on, saw the doors close," McLean said. "I said alright, I’m heading off to work."

McLean went home for about 20 minutes before heading to work. Then he saw something that stumped him.



“My son Carter walked right through the door... us asking how are you here, why are you here," McLean asked. “We get a knock on our door from two concerned parents who say they drove Carter home from the bus stop. He said he had to get off the bus because it was overcrowded.”

McLean and his wife reached out to CMS and the bus company trying to figure out why their 8-year-old was left at the corner.

The bus company told McLean the driver followed policy.

"When buses are overcrowded, they kick off kids and leave them at the bus stop for the next bus to arrive," McLean said.

McLean said his wife then asked CMS where her son was as a test, assuming the district would have known as he was removed from the bus. In this case, she said the district "wasn't sure."

“It’s possible this situation can cause these kids to go missing," McLean said.

The bus company also said the security tape inside the bus was pulled and sent to the national office. WCNC Charlotte asked for a copy of the security tape but didn't receive a response.

"You got to make sure those kids are safe before you leave," McLean said.

McLean said CMS has a lot left to learn so this doesn't happen to any other child.

“Policy needs to be changed," McLean said. “You don’t know what could happen.”

McLean said the solution could be calling for a second bus and then having the first bus wait until the extra children are loaded on the second bus. Then, both buses would head to campus at the same time.

WCNC Charlotte reached out to CMS about the incident. The district responded with the following statement:

"If a bus is overcrowded, our policy is that the bus is to remain onsite until a relief bus arrives to pick up impacted students. We are currently investigating the details surrounding today's bus stop incident. We will review it against our current procedures and adjust as necessary to ensure this does not occur again."

Contact Austin Walker at awalker@wcnc.com and follow him on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.