Mooresville child recovering after shocked by downed power line

It happened on private property near Mooresville Intermediate School.

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A child is recovering after being shocked by downed powerlines. It happened around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, according to Mooresville authorities.

Officials said it happened on private property near Mooresville Intermediate School. The child came across downed, energized power lines near the school.

Mooresville Fire-Rescue responded to the scene, and the child was taken to Lake Norman Regional Medical Center then transported to another hospital. The child's condition is not publicly known.

Duke Energy responded to the scene after the incident to address the lines for safety concerns.

