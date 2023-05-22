Child shot in Catawba County, investigation underway

Investigators say the child was shot on Reepsville Road on Monday.

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A child suffered serious injuries after being shot on Monday.

The Catawba County Sheriff's Office says a seven-year-old girl was shot on Reepsville Road in rural Catawba County on Monday.

The girl suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting.

Investigators have not announced whether the shooting was accidental or intentional.

The Catawba County Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate the shooting.

More details will be released when they are available.

