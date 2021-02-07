Four children shot in Norfolk, one critically hurt

NORFOLK, Va. — Police said they were investigating the shooting of four children that took place Friday afternoon.
Emergency dispatchers received the call about the shooting in the 900 block of Madison Ave. shortly after 2 p.m. The location is near Park and Corprew avenues.
Chief Larry Boone said the children's ages ranged between 6 and 16 and that the shooting came as the result of a fight of some kind. One of the children had critical injuries.
"This one clearly is not a mystery, but we'll figure it out and soon," Boone said.