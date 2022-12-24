With high numbers of RSV, the flu and COVID-19 and pediatric medication shortages, here are some options for relief

Many pharmacies are limiting the amount of over-the-counter medications that can purchased at once.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Coughs and colds are crushing Christmas cheer.

Many people are home sick for the holidays as a triple threat of viruses continues to spread. RSV, the flu and COVID-19 are infecting people across the country and in the Carolinas.

And now, there’s not enough medicine to go around. Some drug store chains are limiting the purchase of cold and flu medicine.

So, while many people are seeking relief from the flu and other viruses, drug store aisles are bare, specifically shelves for fever reducers and cough medicines.

“We are consistently working with other manufacturers and other distributors to get products that we can. If they’re comparable products to children’s Tylenol or Motrin or even CVS brand items on our shelves,” Marshal Carter, with CVS Pharmacy said.

According to the Consumer Healthcare Products Association, last month, the so-called "tripledemic" led to a 65% increase in sales of pediatric pain and fever medicine compared to last November.

There's also a shortage of some prescription medicines. The federal government this week dipped into the national stockpile of Tamiflu.

So what should parents do if they can’t find pediatric cold and flu medicine? Doctors say to look for generic brands or the same medication in a different form.

“If you have a very young baby, those children tend to tolerate a suppository very well and that medicine does the same job. And for older children likewise who can handle chewable medicines, those formulations are sometimes more available,” Dr. Christina Johns, a pediatrician told WCNC Charlotte.

There are also several ways to help without heading to the pharmacy. Dr. Johns said to focus on comfort measures. A bath, cool compresses and hydration can help in many situations.

“If your child has a bit of a fever is still playful and acting themselves, hydrating well, not having difficulty breathing, sometimes in that situation it’s absolutely okay to just observe them,” Johns said.