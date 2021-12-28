Churches partner with Mecklenburg County Health Department for free COVID-19 vaccine, testing clinic

The event will go from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. in Pineville at Sanctuary Charlotte Church on Wednesday, Dec. 29.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Faith and health leaders are offering people a chance to either get a COVID-19 vaccine or test ahead of the new year.

Sanctuary Church and Empowered Living Church are partnering with the Mecklenburg County Health Department of hold a free vaccination clinic on Wednesday, Dec. 29, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The event will be held at Sanctuary Charlotte Church's campus on 800 Culp Road in Pineville.

Barrett Berry, lead pastor for Empowered Living Church, said the clinic will be held in the church and will offer each type of vaccine, boosters, pediatric doses and COVID-19 testing.

Berry said the initiative is to help offer resources to people in the southwest part of Charlotte. This marks around the eighth time the agencies held a joint clinic like this and the work has lead to around 1,000 people being vaccinated.

Berry stressed the importance for people to be vaccinated, or to receive a COVID-19 test, especially coming out of the Christmas season and being just days away from the new year.

The event is open to the public and no registration is required.

