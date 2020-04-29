CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A pastor in west Charlotte says Sunday morning when he would usually be preaching to the congregation at Moore’s Chapel United Methodist, a suspected thief took advantage of the empty church during quarantine as a chance to break-in.

Video surveillance caught the suspect inside the church for close to five hours accused of stealing any and everything he could.

“I looked in the office and the computer was gone,” Pastor Jeff Wiggins said. “I walked back to the fellowship hall and the PA system and the bass guitar amp was gone.”

He says a total of about $26,000 worth of church equipment was stolen. Pastor Wiggins tells WCNC Charlotte he didn’t recognize the suspect, but he believes someone may have scoped out the church beforehand.

“The way he moved, the places he went were exact," Pastor Wiggins said. "It just looked like he had prior knowledge of where to go."

During this time of quarantine with no one expected to be around Pastor Wiggins admits his church and others could be easy targets for thieves.

“We forgave this guy as soon as we realized this happened, but we don’t want it to happen to other churches," Pastor Wiggins said.

If you recognize this man or have any information about this church break-in call CrimeStoppers.

