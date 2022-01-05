'The food, the music … I love the culture' | Cinco de Mayo event returns to Charlotte

The holiday commemorates Mexico’s army defeating the French Empire in 1862 during the Battle of Puebla.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dozens of families made their way to the Plaza Midwood neighborhood Sunday afternoon to celebrate Cinco de Mayo Charlotte.

The festival was not able to take place for the last two years because of the pandemic and organizers said they were glad with the turnout.

“The food, the music … I love the culture,” Luis Morales, a festival attendee, said.

Cinco de Mayo Charlotte has been taking place for more than a decade bringing live music, art and Hispanic cuisine.

This year it was at new location in Plaza Midwood.

Norsan Media organizes the affair.

“It’s just a way for us to celebrate with everybody in the community," said Denise Coleman, chief of staff and community affairs. "And for those who are not Hispanic to see we are here and we want to connect with everybody in Charlotte.”

The holiday commemorates Mexico’s army defeating the French Empire in 1862 during the Battle of Puebla. Coleman said it’s important to recognize its history, but also the impact of the Hispanic community especially as its population continues to grow in the region.

“We are about 14 percent Hispanic population here in the Charlotte area but not only that but we are learning it’s also a lot of second-generations,” Coleman said. “So a lot of the folks you see here it's multi-generational families.”

That’s why the event is bilingual this year to better connect the new and older generations.

Abigail Aguilar, who is Mexican-American and a Charlotte native, said she appreciates it.

“That way we can know the heritage and def explore what our parents went through,” Aguilar said. “And we don’t lose the customs and traditions that were brought upon us.”

Over 20 businesses had booths at the event including Compare Foods, a grocery store that specializes in Hispanic food and a sponsor for the festival.

“We bring food that we still have back in our country, that is the first thing … and second we are part of this community,” Osiris Collazos, with Compare Foods, said.

"We support the community and the community supports us," Collazos added.

ALSO ON WCNC: Celebration of life service scheduled for former Huntersville mayor

The one-day event was free for families to enjoy.

“I think that as the city continues to grow … we should be diverse, inclusive and continue to have events like these,” Morales said.

Cinco de Mayo is May 5 but there are several events scheduled throughout the week in the Charlotte area to celebrate the holiday.