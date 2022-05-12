Citizens Review Board rules against CMPD exonerating officers that wrongfully detained a CMS teacher

Recommendations will be sent to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and city manager.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte's Citizens Review Board ruled in favor of a teacher that was wrongfully detained by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officers.

During a hearing on Thursday, May 12, the board voted 8-2 and decided CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings or a designee "erred" in exonerating the officers that detained Jasmine Horne, a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools teacher.

A spokesperson for the board confirmed with WCNC Charlotte that Thursday's decision and recommendations of action will be sent to the chief or designee and Charlotte's city manager.

The board previously voted unanimously in favor of Horne during a hearing in April.

Horne is represented by her attorney Darlene Harris who specializes in police misconduct and criminal defense.

WCNC Charlotte reached out to CMPD late Thursday night for a statement about the decision.

Horne first spoke about her experience to WCNC Charlotte's Briana Harper in June 2021. According to Horne, she had returned to her home in west Charlotte on June 14 when at least 10 police cars pulled up and surrounded her. Horne claimed an officer took aim at her, never asking for her license or registration until she was handcuffed and placed in a squad car.

CMPD released a series of 10 clips of body camera footage online, admitting they were looking for a different woman with a similar name for an assault with a deadly weapon. The department said a license plate reader associated Horne's car with their intended suspect because the system had been given the wrong name.