City of Charlotte adds 5 new electric vehicles to fleet

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Thursday, the city of Charlotte rolled out five new, all-electric buses in what leaders are calling another step toward improved sustainability.

This addition brings the city's all-electric fleet to 43 vehicles, with plans to have the whole fleet electric by 2030.

Officials said all of the buses were paid for through federal grants.

They said the city is saving 90-thousand dollars a year with electric vehicles.