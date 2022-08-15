City of Charlotte holds meeting for public comment on social districts

Charlotte City Council is expected to formally vote on the topic Aug. 22.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte is getting closer to creating social districts, where people can drink in the streets within designated boundaries.

Charlotte City Council held a meeting for public comment on the topic Monday. A formal ordinance hasn't been passed yet, but a handful of Charlotte businesses and associations have expressed interest in establishing social districts.

The city of Charlotte could have multiple districts where people can sip and stroll. Each individual neighborhood would have to take the initiative and put forth a proposal to be considered by city council.

“It feels right to come to a neighborhood like NoDa, Plaza Midwood, even South End where people go to a restaurant, but they expect to stop into a shop where they can buy art or stop into our place where they can buy sangria," NoDa Company Store co-owner Joey Hewell said.

The owners of NoDa Company Store say a social district would be good for business, attract tourists, and encourage residents to spend in several different local places but within certain boundaries.

“This is not walking through a neighborhood, we are walking past store fronts and restaurants," Hewell said.

“I don’t think there will be any more noise, any more traffic," NoDa Company Store co-owner Scott Lindsley said. "The social districts by definition of the state will have a boundary and you have to clearly mark that boundary as to where it is so it won’t encroach into the residential areas."



If approved, drinks would be sold in cups labeled and approved by the city, and social district boundaries would be marked with signs that include days and houses when alcohol consumption is allowed.

Social districts can't operate outside the hours of 10 a.m. and 10 p.m.

There are currently eight cities in North Carolina that have implemented social districts.

