CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte is poised to offer Amazon $21 million in incentives to open a new giant distribution center near Charlotte-Douglas International Airport.

The vote on the incentive project, known until now by the code name “Project Quattro,” could come Monday night.

NBC Charlotte confirmed that the company involved is Amazon and the incentive package would open the door for the company to build a 2.5 million square foot distribution center bordered on the west by I-485 and to the north by I-85.

The proposed deal comes just months after Amazon snubbed Charlotte’s proposal for the company to build its new second world headquarters here.

Many of the City Council members have been in Atlanta this week for a fact-finding session sponsored by the Charlotte Chamber of Commerce.

The goal of the trip was to learn more about what Atlanta was doing to lure new business and could similar ideas work in Charlotte.

While not directly talking about Amazon, Mayor Vi Lyles in response to a question from NBC Charlotte’s Rad Berky, said, “I think Atlanta has one of those great university systems that train people for the new jobs in the future and that’s why they are able to attract headquarter companies.”

The New York Times featured a story this week on how big hi tech companies like Amazon are now in the drivers seat when it comes to negotiating deals with cities who want to relocate or expand.

Again, without talking about Amazon, Chamber President Bob Morgan said Charlotte would do well to follow Atlanta’s lead.

Said Morgan, “Like Atlanta, Charlotte has a need to invest in its infrastructure. Invest in those things that helped us to grow to where we are today and will continue to grow into the future.”

Amazon already has one distribution center near the airport on Wilkinson Boulevard and another in Concord.

