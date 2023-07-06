City leaders to approve funding for River District project in west Mecklenburg County

Charleston-based Beemok Capital would build the $400 million dollar complex complete with four tennis stadiums, and a world-class pickleball court.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — By Thursday evening, Mecklenburg County leaders expected to approve serving $30 million for construction costs of tennis courts as part of the River District project.

The tennis complex would be a big part of the 1400-acre River District which is aimed at revitalizing Charlotte’s west side. The mixed-use project would have houses, hotels, retail and office space.

The complex could bring in roughly $300 million and more than 650,000 new visitors a year and jobs to the area which has city leaders excited about the prospects.

In June, Charlotte City Council voted unanimously to approve a potential investment of tens of millions of dollars to help bring the massive tennis complex to the future River District.

City Council considered paying for part of the construction, bringing four major stadiums and more than 40 courts to the area.

“We have basketball, we have NFL, we have soccer," Mayor Vi Lyles said, "and to think that we can add tennis is going to be something that's going to add to our portfolio.”

The council voted Monday to provide $65 million toward the facility known as Project Break Point. Beemok Capital is looking to get about one-third of the project's estimated $400 million price tag, from the city, county, and state.

Ahead of the meeting, City Councilwoman Danté Anderson said the proposal, which will use hospitality funds, would have her vote.

"You will continue to pay this same experience as you do when you go out today. So, it's not an addition or an increase to that," Anderson said. “Although Charlotte residents pay for hospitality taxes as it relates to going out to eat, the majority of that tax pocket comes from people who come to our city."

