CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte city council members held their second budget workshop on Wednesday, discussing amendment proposals for 2019.

“All of us know that the budget is the most important policy document that we approve annually, it’s our footprint for where we’re going, said Charlotte mayor Vi Lyles.

Much of the meeting, however, focused on pay raises for police officers and firefighters. Council members are in agreement all should see higher pay, with a proposed 6.5 percent increase across the board, as the city tries to attract new officers and reduce high turnover rates.

Currently, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department sees a 9.4 percent turnover rate of officers, according to city officials.

“This is something we must do,” said council member Tariq Bokhari.

Because the way firefighters and police officers are paid is complicated, city leaders are having a hard time figuring out the best way to increase their pay.

“One of the most complicated things I have ever dealt with,” said Charlotte’s city manager Marcus Jones. “There are 13 steps for police officers, for firefighter one there are five steps, for firefighter two, there are 10 and for firefighter engineer there are nine,” he said.

On Wednesday, Jones tried to explain the pay-model to council members; it isn’t straight-forward and changes with higher degrees, training and years on the job.

The proposed pay increases would cost the city $500,000. How they’ll fund it, though, is still not decided. Some council members suggested a 1/20th of a penny tax increase, costing taxpayers roughly $10 a year. Council Member Bokhari suggested the city take the money from Storm Water Services.

City officials are expected to take a final vote on the budget June 11.

