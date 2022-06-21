City of Charlotte Arts Board awards $2.01M to Arts & Science Council

The board is working to fulfill a commitment by the city to the local arts community to meet needs by funding new and existing opportunities.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The City of Charlotte Arts and Culture Advisory Board awarded $2.01 million to the Arts & Science Council (ASC) for the 2023 fiscal year.

The award includes $950,000 to support ASC operations while the remaining $1.06 million is for ASC to give grants to arts and culture organizations and individual artists in the area.

The ASC requested the money from the Infusion Fund, a partnership with the city and private donors that supports Charlotte's arts and culture.

The Infusion Fund has roughly $12 million annually to allocate to different artists and groups.

Most of that money has been allocated already for this year, with members voting unanimously to award $8.9 million to 38 arts and culture organizations in Charlotte and Mecklenburg County, including more than $300,000 for the Bechtler Museum of Modern Art.

These funds went to large, well-known arts and culture attractions, but also to mid-size and small organizations.

“The Infusion Fund’s purpose is to support people and groups at every level of the arts and culture sector in a new way — to create more opportunities for them to access the funding and support they need,” said Priya Sircar, the city’s arts and culture officer.

Some funding is still under consideration, including about $900,000 of leftover funding and about $200,000 rolled over from the previous fiscal year.

