City of Charlotte to require employees to share vaccination status

The city government says they will use the information to help encourage more employees to get vaccinated and possibly implement more safety measures.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The City of Charlotte will soon require employees to share their vaccination status as the delta variant of COVID-19 continues to surge in the community.

An email from the city's human resources department obtained by WCNC Charlotte on Thursday says all employees will need to complete either a digital or paper form indicating whether or not they have been vaccinated against the coronavirus. City leaders confirmed this requirement to WCNC Charlotte, noting that employees will have 10 days to complete the form once it's available early in the week of August 9.

The message says the city is collecting the information in order to help them determine a baseline vaccination rate among employees. The human resources department said once the total percentage of vaccinated employees is determined, city manager Marcus D. Jones will look at the data to make future decisions on how to encourage more employees to get the shot. Additionally, the data could influence further safety measures related to stopping or slowing the spread of the virus.