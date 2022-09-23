City of Charlotte giving away free compostable yard waste bags

City employees say the newer process not only helps save the environment but its efficiency saves time while keeping city employees safe:

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We are slowly moving into fall here in the Queen City, and as you start to clean up those fall leaves and debris, the city of Charlotte is giving away compostable yard waste bags in exchange for plastic bags.

Charlotte Solid Waste Services worked hard last year to switch over to a more efficient yard waste disposal system that uses compostable brown bags instead of the previously used plastic.

City employees said the newer process not only helps save the environment but its efficiency saves time while keeping city employees safe.

"It's pretty much easier as far as it's safer, and less time consuming as far as not having to bust the bags down and we can go ahead and just throw them in without having to bust the bags," Jakiya Burton, Sanitation Equipment Operator with the city of Charlotte, said.

You can pick up free compostable bags on Sept.24 and Oct. 22, at 1200 Otts Street from 7 a.m to 2:30 p.m.

For more information on where you can pick up those bags, visit curbit.charlottenc.gov.

