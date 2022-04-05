Charlotte officials vote to make camping on city property a crime

The ordinance would ban all camping on city-owned property. Violators would face a misdemeanor and $500 fine but no jail time.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte City Council voted Monday to restore the criminal enforcement of camping on city property, including areas where many people who are homeless take shelter.

City Council voted 6-2 to make it against the law for anyone to camp on public property that's owned by the city. Violators could be charged with a class 3 misdemeanor and face a maximum fine of $500. The penalty would not lead to any jail time.

The ordinance was was one of many that were decriminalized last year as part of criminal justice reform in North Carolina. Opponents to the ordinance allege it was targeting homeless persons when it was first proposed, which said a violation would result in jail time on top of a fine. Many said that sort of punishment would make it even harder for people to secure housing.

Charlotte has a history with camping bans, including when the Democratic National Convention was held in the Queen City in 2012. Back in February 2012 when the Occupy movement was prominent, Mecklenburg County commissioners unanimously voted to extend the prohibition against camping at park and recreation sites to cover all county properties. The move was, in part, to prevent expected protesters from setting up tents during the political convention in September.

Many other areas of the country have tried to enact camping bans, such as Idaho, Colorado, Oregon, California and Texas, with mixed success.