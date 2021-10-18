City of Charlotte considers rezoning land favored for potential stadium development

The Charlotte Pipe & Foundry Co. land in Uptown Charlotte has long been among the favored locations for a potential near stadium for the Carolina Panthers.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The City of Charlotte is holding a public hearing Monday to discuss rezoning 55-acres of Uptown Charlotte land previously discussed as a potential suitor for a new Carolina Panthers stadium.

The petition is to rezone Charlotte Pipe & Foundry Company's land to allow for mixed-use development. The destination would permit the "development of retail and wholesale trade; business, professional and financial services, offices, hotels, convention and conference centers, merchandise markets, high-density residential developments, and parking as a separate business," according to documentation from the City of Charlotte.

While Monday's decision would not single-handly clear the way for a new stadium, it is seen as a milestone that would clear the way for future options.

The land is located directly across from Bank of America Stadium near the interchange of Interstate 77 and Interstate 277.

Last year, the Charlotte Pipe & Foundry Co. announced it would move operations to Oakboro in Stanly County. David Tepper, the owner of the Carolina Pathers, has publicly expressed interest in the plot of land, which could keep both his football team and newly created soccer team, the Charlotte Football Club, in Uptown Charlotte.

"You know, at some point that building [Bank of America Stadium] will fall down," Tepper said in June. "I said it before and I'll say it again. I'm not building a stadium alone. The community's going to have to want it."