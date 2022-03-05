x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

City of Charlotte, YMCA to announce partnership

The CEO and president of the YMCA of Greater Charlotte will also be joined by city leaders.

More Videos

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Editor's note: The above video is from a different story from May 3, 2022.

Leaders with the City of Charlotte are announcing a new partnership with the YMCA of Greater Charlotte on Thursday.

In a brief advisory sent to local news outlets on Wednesday, the city government said civic leaders would make the announcement at 1 p.m. on Thursday. The press conference for this will take place in the indoor gym at the Simmons YMCA, located along Democracy Drive.

For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.

Charlotte mayor Vi Lyles is expected to be present along with Stan Law, the CEO and president of the YMCA of Greater Charlotte. City councilmembers Dimple Ajmera (At-Large), Larken Egleston (District 1), and Matt Newton (District 5) are also slated to attend.

You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app.

Related Articles