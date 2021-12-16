City of Concord to unveil new-fallen police memorial 1 year after the death of officer Jason Shuping

The ceremony, along with a candlelight vigil, is at the Concord police headquarters at 5 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

CONCORD, N.C. — The City of Concord will hold a dedication ceremony for a new-fallen police memorial. It comes on the one-year anniversary of Officer Jason Shuping's death in the line of duty.

City Council approved a $100,000 budget amendment on Feb. 11 for the design, construction, and installation of the new memorial to honor all of the city's fallen law enforcement officers. The new memorial will offer a place for current and former law enforcement, their families, and the community to remember, reflect upon, and honor those who have sacrificed their lives in service to their community, and those who continue to serve.

Shuping, 23-year-old Officer Kaleb Robinson and an agent with North Carolina's Alcohol Law Enforcement division were responding to a carjacking on Wednesday night when they located the suspect at the Sonic restaurant on Gateway Lane. As they approached the suspect, identified as 29-year-old Jeremy Maurice Daniels, he began shooting.

Officer Jason Shuping will be laid to rest today. The funeral starts at 1. @wcnc pic.twitter.com/eqD2SCFXW1 — Chloe Leshner (@ChloeLeshner) December 22, 2020

Both Shuping and Robinson were hit by gunfire. When backup arrived, there was a shootout where Daniels was shot and killed.

The ceremony, along with a candlelight vigil, is at the Concord police headquarters at 5 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts