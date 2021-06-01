City of Greensboro will not open an independent investigation into the Marcus Smith police custody death case

The council said in April, it would look into opening an independent investigation into the Marcus Smith case.

The Greensboro City Council has made a decision on the next steps in the Marcus Smith case.

The council said in April, it would look into opening an independent investigation. Councilmember Michelle Kennedy initially proposed the idea. They held a closed session Tuesday to discuss the case with the city attorney. However, they decided not to open an independent investigation into the case after consulting with the city’s attorney, according to Kennedy.

Smith died in 2018 after he was seen running in and out of traffic downtown.

Officers used a now-banned restraint on him while he was in custody.

The district attorney said officers were not at fault and did not file charges.