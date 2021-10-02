City of Kannapolis begins renovation of Gem Theatre

The renovations include three major projects: the addition of handicap accessible restrooms on the first floor; a new HVAC system and restoration of the historic mar

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — The first phase of renovations at the Gem Theatre is now underway. The City of Kannapolis, the owner of the theatre, is funding the projects, which are expected to cost $1.1 million.

The renovations include three major projects: the addition of handicap accessible restrooms on the first floor; a new HVAC system and restoration of the historic marquee.



The addition of accessible restrooms, on the first floor, will be to the left of the theatre entrance, in the adjacent space, which was formerly occupied by Keever’s Photography Studio and Coulter’s Shoe Store. The area will also include event space and an additional exit corridor which will relieve congestion in the lobby.

The new heating and air conditioning system will replace an aging system that is beyond repair.



The iconic Gem Theatre marquee was originally constructed in 1936. Great care is being taken to preserve the historic authenticity of the marquee. City staff are working with experienced professionals to return the marquee to its former glory. Neon lighting will be replaced and original colors such as the famous blue on the marquee will be used to restore it accurately to its 1936 condition. The Gem Theatre is the most photographed location in Kannapolis, and it has been featured dozens of times in national publications such as Southern Living and Our State.

The theatre will be closed during the renovations and will reopen in time for the summer movie blockbusters. The City purchased the theatre property in 2015 as part of the Downtown Revitalization Project.

“This is one of our most significant historical landmarks and our goal is to ensure it remains an integral part of our new downtown,” said Kannapolis Mayor Darrell Hinnant. “These three projects are a result of the master plan we recently completed for the theatre. Over 4,000 people participated in the master plan surveys asking what improvements and programs could be incorporated into the function of the theatre. The response was wonderful, and we are pleased we can move forward with this first phase of improvements.”