CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A class-action lawsuit filed against the Hardee's on little rock road. This comes after a hepatitis a exposure sometime between June 13 and June 23.

More than a thousand vaccines already administered by Mecklenburg County to people who may have been exposed at the restaurant.

This class action lawsuit just filed will include all potentially affected, which is estimated to be around 4,000 people.

NBC Charlotte spoke to Brett Dressler, one of the lawyers on this case who said in the coming months everyone will be notified of the class action and have the opportunity to opt out.

"Part of what these lawsuits are about is trying to raise a higher level of awareness about hep a and the risk it carries inside the restaurant business," Dressler told NBC Charlotte.

Plus the lawsuit covers damages. The following listed in the paperwork: potential exposure, suffering, wage loss, medical and travel expenses, emotional distress, fear of harm and humiliation, pain or injury.

This go around is not the first time for Dressler. He tells NBC Charlotte last year he filed a different lawsuit against another Hardee's owner in South Carolina.

"There was another similar set of circumstances, about 1,500-2,000 people affected there," Dressler said. That case was later resolved and dismissed.

This recent case involving the Hardee's off little rock road is still in the beginning stages.

The defendant Morning Star LLC, which is a franchisee owner of several Hardee's, did not list a contact number or email online, we tried calling the exposed Hardee's, but, have yet to receive a response.

If you are one of the thousands potentially exposed to Hep A at this restaurant, contact Brett Dessler --

https://www.Ayersandwhitlow.Com/attorneys/brett-e-dressler.Shtml.

Sign up to get the NBC Charlotte Five Things You Need to Know newsletter every morning in your inbox

Sign up for the 5 Things to Know newsletter

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC