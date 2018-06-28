CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A class action lawsuit has been filed against fast food chain Hardee's after a Hepatitis A outbreak was linked to a Charlotte location.

The plaintiffs ate at the Hardee's on June 15 and 16 and were placed at risk for development of Hepatitis A infections according to the lawsuit filed Thursday in Superior Court.

The lawsuit is filed by two individuals and consists of all the person's who obtained the shots, at the clinics or otherwise, following health department warnings.

The size of the class is not yet known due to officials not knowing how many people had been exposed to the virus. As of Thursday, over 1,400 people had received vaccines.

Officials believe as many as 4000 people may have been exposed between June 13 - 23.

