Clean tech company, Palmetto, to move HQ to Charlotte

Palmetto is moving its headquarters to Charlotte from Charleston, South Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Palmetto, a technology software company focused on clean energy, said it plans to open new headquarters in Charlotte's South End neighborhood this October.

The company said in a statement that it was drawn to the area due to the top talent that can be found among the 2.7 million people and 25 colleges and universities nearby.

“We began our migration to Charlotte earlier in the year and have been impressed with the level of talented individuals in the Queen City,” said Chris Kemper, Palmetto's chairman, founder and CEO.

It is moving from the current headquarters in Charleston, South Carolina to a new spot on Camden Road in Charlotte.

The building will accommodate about 200 employees, and was designed with sustainability in mind, according to the company. For example, Palmetto chose office chairs made out of at least 80% recycled plastic.

“Palmetto is a mission-driven company that gives our team members the opportunity to have a meaningful and impactful career in pursuit of mitigating climate change," Kemper said in a statement.

Palmetto first launched in 2009.

The company says its mission is "to lead the world towards a clean energy future."

In the future, Palmetto plans to revamp its Charleston office and roll out multiple new hubs across the country.

"Over the coming years, we’ll continue to scale and expect to add additional team members to our Charlotte office as well as our other offices,” Kemper added in his statement.

