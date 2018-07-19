BOONE, N.C. — Boone, N.C. (WCNC) - Crews continue to clean up debris from a destroyed home two months after a landslide triggered a deadly gas explosion in a gated community in Boone.

Jim and Audri Lanford died inside their home when the structure collapsed following the explosion.

Firefighters blamed heavy rain from sub-tropical storm Alberto for triggering the initial landslide.

Assistant Fire Chief Michael Teague said landslides are particularly dangerous because it can create a destructive domino effect.

He said people need to be aware of any changes to their surroundings during a storm, particularly along mountain slopes.

"We call it situational awareness, and if you notice things that are out of the ordinary, things are starting to change, don't hesitate to call," Asst. Chief Teague said. "We'd much rather come out and say, 'hey, everything looks good,' than to come out and it be something that's much more serious."

NBC Charlotte will be focusing more on landslides and flooding in the mountains during a one hour hurricane season special airing Saturday, July 28 at 7 p.m.

