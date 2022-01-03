Authorities say the woman faces charges of aggravated animal cruelty.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Editor's note: The pug photographed above is not the same dog mentioned in this story.

A Clearwater woman is behind bars after police say she threw a 3-year-old dog off a condominium balcony during an argument, killing it.

According to authorities, 46-year-old Shelley Vaughn had gotten into an argument with her boyfriend just before noon on Sunday. During the altercation, officers say Vaughn picked up her boyfriend's 3-year-old pug, named Bucky, and threw it off the seventh floor.

Police say Vaughn also threw her boyfriend's cell phone and keys off the balcony and hit him.

The dog was found dead on the pavement, according to law enforcement.

Authorities say Vaughn was found Monday afternoon and placed under arrest. She faces charges of aggravated animal cruelty.