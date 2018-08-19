CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. -- A Cleveland County deputy is back home this weekend after being shot in the face Tuesday.

Deputy Tim Sims was shot in the face and leg earlier in the week while exchanging gunfire with Dakota Gage Greene along U.S. 74 at Bethlehem Road. Sims was responding to a call about a suspicious person near Kings Mountain Auto Brokers Shop.

On Saturday, Sims was released from the hospital and was seen heading home. Sims' family shared photos of the deputy being greeted by his family and friends.

The Cleveland County Sheriff's Office shared a video of Sims returning to the station.

Greene was arrested after the incident and was charged with first-degree attempted murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

