CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — A lockdown on Cleveland Community College's campus has been lifted. Officials confirmed the campus was on lockdown after an unspecified threat.

Students are now able to come in and out of campus.

Officials have not released any details on what the threat was, or if any students were involved.

No other information has been released at this time.

NBC Charlotte at the scene gathering more information. This is an active and developing story, stick with NBC Charlotte for the latest.

MORE STORIES ON WCNC: