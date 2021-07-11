Man dead, child possibly missing after Cleveland County crash, troopers say

NC Highway Patrol said the man was driving along Long Branch Road when he hit a utility pole.

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — A man is dead and a child is potentially missing following a single-car crash in Cleveland County Saturday around 1:54 p.m., according to North Carolina Highway Patrol.

Cleveland County troopers said 39-year-old Bradley Mills of Kings Mountain was driving along Long Branch Road, roughly three miles south of Shelby, when he veered off the right shoulder and hit a pole before going underneath an "enclosed van trailer." Highway Patrol said Mills was pronounced dead on the scene.

Troopers said a child seat was found in the vehicle but no child was located at the scene. At this time, officials have not provided any further information on the child or the investigation.

Highway Patrol is the lead on the crash investigation. WCNC Charlotte has reached out to the Gaston County Police Department for more information on the possible investigation for the child, but WCNC has not received further details at this time.