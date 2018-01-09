CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. -- Walking now takes work for Cleveland County Deputy Tim Sims. He has to work to reverse the damage two bullets did.

Less than three weeks ago, the deputy was shot in the face and leg while reporting to a call about a suspicious person.

Dr. Curtis Quattlebaum of Cleveland Physical Therapy is helping Sims on his road to recovery. He started the process this week telling NBC Charlotte, “due to the damage from the gunshot wound he has some nerve damage, so he can’t bring his foot inside, so when he walks he kind of collapse.”

Among the list of injuries is the permanent hearing loss in his left ear.

Sims told his physical therapist he gets vertigo sometimes and “my calf area is numb and aches, also my foot is really tender.”

Doctors said this living miracle needs about six months of therapy before returning to his blues.

On Thursday, NBC Charlotte aired part one of the exclusive interview with the deputy and his wife Cassidy. The two shared moments they pray never happen again.

“I've just put my faith in God and trusting he is going to take care of him,” Cassidy Sims said.

In Sims' father's church, Bethel Baptist Church, the family all sat together. The church serves as a place of protection, assurance and comfort for the recovering deputy.

“We know that this kind of stuff can happen. And it does every day so I'd remind us to never be complacent. To put on all our armor and be prepared,” Sims said.

