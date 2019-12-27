CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — Cleveland County deputies shut down Pleasant Hill Church Road Thursday after discovering suspicious materials on the shoulder of the road.

The incident happened Thursday afternoon near Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in the 2300 block of Pleasant Hill Church Road.

Deputies said there was ammunition, black powder, and four devices that appeared to be pipe bombs inside the bag.

The sheriff's office said it didn't need to conduct evacuations, but deputies told people in the area to stay inside.

Gastonia Police's bomb squad came in and conducted a controlled detonation of the devices. No one was hurt.

Investigators said the bag was wet and may have been there a couple of days. Anyone with any information about the case was asked to call 704-484-4822.