What luck! Shelby woman wins $2 million lottery prize two months after winning $1 million

Both winnings came from first-time scratch-off tickets.

SHELBY, N.C. — Talk about good luck!

A woman from Shelby, N.C. has won two hefty lottery prizes over just a matter of months.

Kenya Sloan, 41, won $1 million in August after playing the Carolina Jackpot scratch-off game. This was her first time playing this lottery game.

But Sloan's luck didn't stop there. Two months later, Sloan bought a Diamond Dazzler scratch-off lottery ticket for $20 from Esha Food Mart in Shelby.

This was her first time buying a Diamond Dazzler ticket and it definitely paid off! Sloan won $2 million from the scratch-off game.

Sloan couldn't believe her luck - again, and neither could her family. "I was just standing there in shock," Sloan said.

What is Sloan going to do with these winnings?

After her first win, her goal was to purchase a home. Instead, she decided to purchase land and has almost completed building her new house.

Now, Sloan wants to put her second-round lottery winnings towards fulfilling her dream to open a soul food restaurant. If history is any guide, this will be a lucky venture!

